DeAndre Hopkins responds to ‘steroid boy’ remark from 49ers DB

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a pretty brutal taunt from San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward on Monday, but he appears to be taking it in stride.

Ward referred to Hopkins as “steroid boy” and accused him of dirty play after the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals in Week 11. Hopkins was asked about that on Friday, and seemed equal parts amused and dismissive of Ward’s commentary. The Cardinals wide receiver suggested Ward might not be as bold in a different environment.

“I would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.” Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on the postgame comments from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward calling D-Hop “steroid boy” pic.twitter.com/oIWrhrYPD4 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 25, 2022

“A lot of people are tough when they can go and type something and say something, but I respect guys like Le’Veon Bell who get in that boxing ring,” Hopkins said. “I would definitely love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough (Ward) is in real life.”

Hopkins was grinning when he made the remark, so it’s not as if he is actually challenging Ward to a fight. He was definitely a little bit peeved, though.

The veteran wide receiver missed the first part of the season through a PED suspension, though he has been adamant that he never intentionally took any banned substances. That won’t matter to his rivals, who might like the “steroid boy” nickname enough to try to make it stick.