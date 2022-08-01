DeAndre Hopkins has interesting comments on his PED violation

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have to sit out the first six games of the 2022 season after a failed PED test. Hopkins is done trying to fight the suspension, but he does think the league needs to make some systemic changes to the rules that brought it about.

Hopkins said Saturday that the NFL’s PED policies were “too black and white,” and that sometimes substances can enter the body in trace amounts in various ways.

“I’ve never taken any of that kind of stuff,” Hopkins said, via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7. “If you know about what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is.

“It’s hard to know when something gets contaminated at a trace amount when you’re not working at the manufacturing company.”

Hopkins has consistently denied intentionally taking any banned substance. According to the wide receiver, he tested positive for a small amount of ostarine in his system, and he says that only could have gotten into his body via something else being contaminated with it.

If Hopkins can actually prove that he fell victim to a legal product that was somehow contaminated, he is correct that the NFL could be forgiven for showing leniency under those circumstances. However, actually proving that argument is likely a very difficult task.