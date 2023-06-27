Report: DeAndre Hopkins unlikely to reunite with ex-teammate

DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent more than a month after he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals, and we may have to cross one potential suitor off the list.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on Monday that the Browns have not entered the Hopkins sweepstakes and “probably won’t, barring some sort of material change.”

One of the reasons Hopkins was viewed as a logical fit for the Browns is that he and quarterback Deshaun Watson were teammates with the Houston Texans. Watson had previously made it clear that he would love to play with Hopkins again.

Breer believes the Browns are out on Hopkins in part because Elijah Moore, whom Cleveland acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, has had a strong spring. The Browns also still have Amari Cooper, so they may not feel the need to dedicate significant salary cap space to Hopkins.

It does not seem like Hopkins has generated all that much interest on the open market. The only known visits he has taken were with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. At least one of those teams is reportedly hopeful they can sign the five-time Pro Bowl selection.