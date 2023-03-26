Cardinals’ reported asking price for DeAndre Hopkins revealed

The Arizona Cardinals are open to trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but there is a growing belief that they will need to lower their asking price if they want to facilitate a deal.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said over the weekend that teams around the NFL expect Hopkins to be traded in the near future if the Cardinals are willing to “come off of their asking price.” Arizona has been telling teams that they want a “second-round pick and more,” according to Fowler.

Fowler said the Cardinals have been seeking a return that is similar to what the Carolina Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last season. That was a second-round, third-round and fourth-round pick in 2023 in addition to a fifth-round pick in 2024. It is highly unlikely that Arizona will get that much for Hopkins.

Hopkins will turn 31 in June. He has missed 17 games over the last two seasons, though some were due to a suspension. Teams have concerns about his durability and his cap hits of $30.75 million and $26.2 million over the next two seasons, respectively. Though, Hopkins would likely be willing to restructure his contract.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career. We know of at least one team that would likely increase its efforts to acquire him if the price comes down.

H/T Bro Bible