Deebo Samuel apologizes for doing Allen Iverson step-over on cameraman

Deebo Samuel treated a cameraman like an opposing player after he scored the first touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers’ blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. For that, he is sorry.

Samuel put the Niners up early when he took a toss from Brock Purdy and turned the corner for a 14-yard run. He was hit by a defender as he crossed the goal line and accidentally took out a photographer. Rather than checking if the cameraman was hurt, Samuel emphatically stepped over him and then celebrated with his teammates.

The stunt reminded fans of an iconic Allen Iverson moment. Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue in similar fashion after he hit a clutch shot over him during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. You can see the video below:

Samuel probably just got caught up in the moment and wasn’t thinking about the photographer, but some fans criticized him. The star wide receiver issued an apology on Twitter Monday.

My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy🤞🏾 — Deebo (@19problemz) December 12, 2022

“My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy,” Samuel wrote.

Samuel’s step-over was nothing like what Davante Adams did to a photographer earlier this season. It just would have been a better look if he avoided the guy altogether rather than stepping over him while he was clearly shaken up.