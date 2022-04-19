Deebo Samuel wants to leave 49ers?

All signs have pointed to Deebo Samuel wanting a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers. A new claim suggests that his ultimate goal may be to leave the organization entirely.

In an ESPN appearance Tuesday, Adam Schefter indicated that the 49ers are more than willing to give Samuel a new contract more in line with his market value. Schefter added, however, that Samuel has “put a halt to everything” and may not want a new deal from the 49ers at all.

“SF would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day, it's not hard to figure out what the contract would

look like. This, I think is Deebo not wanting to get a deal done. The 49ers are ready, Deebo’s the one that's put a halt to everything for right now." — Schefter on ESPN — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 19, 2022

There’s no clarity on why Samuel might want to leave San Francisco, if he even does. Coach Kyle Shanahan unlocked his potential as a hybrid star in 2021, and he certainly gets all the touches he could ask for. If the 49ers are really willing to pay up and Samuel is slow-walking things, a deeper issue is clearly at play.

Samuel has claimed to be receiving racist comments from 49ers fans in recent days, and appears unhappy with the entire situation. He still has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and appears set to skip voluntary minicamp.