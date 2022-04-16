Deebo Samuel claims he is receiving death threats

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel believes he’s earned a big-money contract extension, and it’s hard to argue that. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the NFL’s most electric players, and he’d like a little added security as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal.

But the contract negotiations haven’t exactly led to anything fruitful. Because of that, Samuel wiped the 49ers from his social media accounts last week, which led to an immediate stir among media and fans.

Passionate as they are, fans apparently took the change to heart.

During an Instagram live on Friday, Samuel revealed that he’s received death threats and racist comments from fans. However, he insists the negativity and hate rolls right off his back.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel says he's gotten death threats and racist messages from fans (likely over his contract situation). Deebo says it doesn't bother him. Sad this stuff still happens.pic.twitter.com/EPLsnJYpmE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 15, 2022

“All y’all fans are in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff,” Samuel said. “Like, that don’t bother me, bro. It don’t. Y’all the same ones who were just hoo-rahing and ‘Go Deeboing.’ And now y’all want to send death threats and send all these racial [messages]. It don’t bother me, bro. I’m cool.”

Unfortunately, this is not uncommon behavior on social media. Threats are made with remarkable ease and frequency, especially in the direction of players. It’s become an ugly norm in our society and Samuel just so happens to be the latest target.

Ironically, as Samuel alludes, the very same fans wishing him death right now will be cheering and high-fiving when he finds the end zone during the 2022 season.