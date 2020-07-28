Deebo Samuel could miss games to start season with foot injury

Deebo Samuel sounded like he had a chance to return in time for Week 1 after he suffered a broken foot last month, but that may not be likely.

In an appearance on KNBR Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team does not have a timeline for Samuel’s return. However, he indicated that the star receiver probably won’t be ready for the start of the regular season.

#49ers John Lynch (on KNBR) on Deebo Samuel, who broke foot last month:

"Not going to put an exact timeline on it but it's fair to say he may miss some games at the start of the year." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 28, 2020

Samuel underwent surgery last month after suffering a broken foot in an unofficial practice with teammates. His expected timeline for recovery from the Jones fracture was 12-16 weeks, which meant there was a possibility he would be cleared by Week 1. However, the Niners will likely play it as safe as needed.

Samuel finished his rookie season with 57 catches for 802 yards and six total touchdowns. He also rushed for 159 yards on 14 attempts.