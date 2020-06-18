pixel 1
header
Thursday, June 18, 2020

Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot in unofficial practice with teammates

June 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Deebo Samuel

Depending upon when the 2020 NFL season begins, the San Francisco 49ers may have to find a way to replace dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel in their starting lineup.

Samuel underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a broken foot he suffered earlier in the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The former second-round pick sustained the injury during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville. His expected recovery time for the Jones fracture is 12-16 weeks.

The regular season is scheduled to begin in about three months, so it sounds like there’s at least a possibility Samuel could be ready for Week 1. If not, he will likely miss no more than a few games — assuming his rehab goes well.

Samuel finished his rookie season with 57 catches for 802 yards and six total touchdowns. He also rushed for 159 yards on 14 attempts.

Samuel’s former college coach recently joked that the 49ers should stay on the receiver to make sure he doesn’t slack off during the offseason. There won’t be much Samuel can do now for several weeks.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus