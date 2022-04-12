Deebo Samuel drops apparent hint about his asking price

Deebo Samuel is not hiding that he wants a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, he may have dropped a public hint at what kind of deal he’s looking for.

One of Samuel’s friends shared a post on Instagram with the caption “If it ain’t 25M a year we don’t want it!!” Samuel himself seemingly endorsed that stance in a reply.

A $25 million annual salary would leave Samuel behind Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins. If Samuel values himself highly, the figure might just serve as a starting point in talks, especially if Samuel is set on a market-setting megadeal.

The 26-year-old may feel justified in asking for an even bigger contract because of his versatility. In addition to his 1,405 receiving yards, he tallied 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 2021. The 49ers used him in a hybrid role that brought them outstanding results, but may also make Samuel much more expensive going forward.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports