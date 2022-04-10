Deebo Samuel’s reported contract desires revealed

Deebo Samuel is seeking a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers, and the star wide receiver is aiming quite high.

Samuel is seeking to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Not only that, but Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that he wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel wants to be the highest paid non quarterback because of his impact and versatility. Who can argue after what he did in 2021? — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 7, 2022

Samuel is more than just a wide receiver. He had a breakout third season in San Francisco. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and rushed 59 times for 365 yards. He also scored 14 total touchdowns and established himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL.

Because he’s so important to his team’s offense, Samuel feels he is even more valuable than the top wide receivers in the game. He has seen the massive contract extensions those players have signed this offseason and is seeking even more than them, which could simply be a negotiating tactic.

Either way, Samuel doesn’t seem thrilled with his situation. He had a not-so-subtle way of showing that on social media this week. The Niners have time on their side, but Samuel may try to pressure them even more as the offseason rolls on.

