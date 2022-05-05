 Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel gives 49ers positive sign on social media?

May 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers want to make every effort possible to keep Deebo Samuel, and they may have received a sign on social media this week that they are moving in the right direction.

One of the first signs that Samuel was unhappy in San Francisco came when the star wide receiver removed all references to the Niners from his social media profiles last month. He also unfollowed the team, but fans noticed a potentially significant development late Wednesday night — Samuel is once again following the 49ers.

That was not the only positive sign for Niners fans, either. Earlier in the week, Samuel “liked” a post on Instagram about 49ers general manager John Lynch saying he believes the issues between Samuel and the team can be resolved.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He obviously wants a new deal, but there have been reports that there is a lot more to his discontent than that.

The Niners turned down at least two offers for Samuel during the NFL Draft last week. That was a strong indication that they have no plans to trade him. Perhaps the two sides are making progress.

