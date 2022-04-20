Reported reason Deebo Samuel wants trade from 49ers revealed

Deebo Samuel has informed the San Francisco 49ers that he would like to be traded, and the star wide receiver’s primary source of frustration with the team may have nothing to do with his contract situation.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Samuel is unhappy with the way he was utilized in San Francisco’s offense last season. It sounds like he would rather be used as a more traditional wideout.

From NFL Now: For more than a week, the #49ers have been dealing with a major issue in their WRs room, as Deebo Samuel requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/PDuN2TsjHz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

“He has just been, as of now, unwilling to accept or engage in any offer or any discussion. The reason for that, from my understanding, is he simply wants to be elsewhere,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “There are some questions and frustration from his standpoint about his usage. He’s a top receiver. He also takes a lot of hits and is used like a running back and put all over the field. It just does not sound like he is comfortable as of right now with the way he is being used.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Niners are willing to sign Samuel to an extension. The latest information helps explain why that has not been an option.

Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and rushed 59 times for 365 yards last season. He also scored 14 total touchdowns and established himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. He recently raised an issue with how fans in San Francisco have been treating him.