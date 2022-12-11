Deebo Samuel suffers potentially significant knee injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a significant-looking knee injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Samuel was spinning through a tackle attempt after taking a handoff, but got wrapped up by multiple defenders. His knee bent awkwardly as he was going down, and he appeared to be in significant pain.

Deebo Samuel got bent awkwardly and fumbled. Now question is about his health.pic.twitter.com/DbQjePfjpO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Samuel was carted off the field, and there appeared to be significant concern about his status. The wide receiver had tried to walk off on his own, but was unable to do it, and appeared to be emotional as he was taken off the field on the cart.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel stood up briefly, looked poised to walk off with some help but then went back down and yelled an expletive. Cart is now out for him as whole team circles around. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 11, 2022

Prayers up to Deebo Samuel as he had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/wsvXoSP6wV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

This would be another major blow for the 49ers, who lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a likely season-ending injury last week. Samuel has had some injury problems this season as well, but was healthy and had reclaimed his role at the center of the San Francisco offense. He already had one memorable touchdown earlier in this game.

Samuel was the breakout star of the 2021 season with 14 total touchdowns. He had scored four times in 11 games coming into Sunday’s contest.