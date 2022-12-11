Video: Deebo Samuel disrespected cameraman during funny TD celebration

Deebo Samuel had no regard for the innocent on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Samuel found the end zone early in the first quarter against the Buccaneers, rumbling in for a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Samuel was knocked down after crossing the goal line and took out a cameraman on the sideline. To make things worse, Samuel got up and dramatically stepped over the cameraman as the cameraman was still down.

Take a look.

Deebo scored and hit the step over 😅 (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/KDIzu7PM6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2022

That poor cameraman was just trying to get some pictures but instead ended up playing the part of Tyronn Lue to Samuel’s Allen Iverson. Fortunately, it appears he was able to get right up with the help of others on the sideline.

Perhaps Samuel thought that he was stepping over a Buccaneers defensive back instead of a cameraman. But this is not the first time we have seen the All-Pro playmaker Samuel be a real menace to society.