Report reveals potential asking price in Deebo Samuel trade

Deebo Samuel’s decision to request a trade from the San Francisco 49ers has the entire NFL on alert. Any teams interested in acquiring the wide receiver, however, will find that he won’t come cheap.

The 49ers have no intention of trading Samuel despite receiving the trade request, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Any team interested in acquiring Samuel would need to surpass what the Miami Dolphins gave up for Tyreek Hill earlier in the offseason.

Continue to hear same thing about Deebo Samuel: While he has requested a trade, #49ers have zero intention of trading him. Some team would have to get crazy — think more than what Dolphins gave up/Jets offered for Hill — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2022

The Hill trade involved a haul of five draft picks, including a first- and second-round selection. That just gives some idea of how enormous the asking price on Samuel will be, along with the expectation of a new contract for the wide receiver.

Of course, there is the issue that Samuel might see himself as a more traditional wide receiver, though so much of his value comes from his versatility. The situation is very messy right now, and there does not appear to be any end in sight.