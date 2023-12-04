Deebo Samuel’s old quotes about Eagles go viral after massive game

Deebo Samuel was able to cash every single one of the checks that he wrote about the Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Francisco 49ers star Samuel had the game of his life in Sunday’s rematch of last year’s NFC Championship. Samuel blew up for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns and also added another touchdown as a runner as the 49ers stomped on the Eagles by the final of 42-19. He was absolutely electric in the open field, making Philadelphia’s defense look like a bunch of eight-year-olds out there as he scampered past them all afternoon.

As a result of Samuel’s monster game, the old comments that he made about the Eagles started circulating online again. Samuel had famously stated over the offseason that last year’s NFC title game would not have even been close had 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy not gotten injured in the early going.

Deebo meant what he said 😳 pic.twitter.com/8GyOi77zt2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2023

The former First Team All-Pro Samuel also called Eagles cornerback James Bradberry “trash” during a February appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and then doubled down on his remarks when asked about them again before Sunday’s game.

Shady McCoy: "What about James Bradberry?"⁣⁣

Deebo Samuel: "Trash!"⁣⁣

⁣⁣@19problemz had A LOT to say ahead of #SuperBowl LVII 😲 #FlyEaglesFly⁣

Watch & Subscribe for the full interview: https://t.co/fSQVphh4ME pic.twitter.com/NLXTApwmU4 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 12, 2023

Deebo doesn't regret any of his comments about the Eagles 👀 pic.twitter.com/JyfnPihm3b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 27, 2023

Samuel was very much putting his reputation on the line with all that trash talk prior to the contest. But just call him “FedEx” because he came through when it was time to deliver.

Despite the lopsided final score, Sunday’s game was still a very contentious affair. It is clear that these two teams hate each other’s guts, and even team staffers were getting involved with the players at one point.