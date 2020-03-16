DeForest Buckner traded to Colts for first-round pick

The Indianapolis Colts have made a big splash of their own as the NFL offseason really gets started.

The Colts acquired defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick, and then signed him to a huge extension worth $21 million a year.

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Buckner is an impact player, having racked up 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He’ll immediately make the Indianapolis pass rush more fearsome, albeit at the cost of a lot of money and a first-round draft pick.

There are clear indications that the Colts aren’t done. It could be a big offseason for them.