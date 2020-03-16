pixel 1
DeForest Buckner traded to Colts for first-round pick

by Grey Papke

The Indianapolis Colts have made a big splash of their own as the NFL offseason really gets started.

The Colts acquired defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick, and then signed him to a huge extension worth $21 million a year.

Buckner is an impact player, having racked up 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He’ll immediately make the Indianapolis pass rush more fearsome, albeit at the cost of a lot of money and a first-round draft pick.

There are clear indications that the Colts aren’t done. It could be a big offseason for them.


