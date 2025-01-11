Report: Deion Sanders expresses interest in AFC head coaching job

Deion Sanders has denied having interest in an NFL head coaching job, but a new report suggests otherwise.

Sanders has expressed interest in the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching position, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A source told Bonsignore that Sanders has “a very strong interest” in the job.

The report claims that associates of Sanders who have NFL connections have made the Raiders aware of Sanders’ interest. It is not clear if the Raiders are as interested in the Colorado coach as he is in them.

Sanders has consistently said he loves Colorado and plans to stay, so this reporting is at odds with that. As recently as this week, Sanders said publicly that the only thing that could tempt him into an NFL coaching job would be the opportunity to coach both of his sons. Sanders’ son Shedeur is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in April’s NFL Draft, and the Raiders do need a long-term answer at the position. However, it is not at all clear that Shedeur Sanders would fall to the Raiders at No. 6, or whether the Raiders would have the appetite to possibly trade up and put themselves in a position to select him.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco earlier this week, giving themselves a fresh start across the board. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a significant say in both hires, and reports indicate there might be another coaching candidate he prefers. If Sanders really wants the Raiders job, he might have to get to work convincing Brady that he is the right man for the role.

Sanders just finished a successful second season at Colorado, which saw him go 9-4. He is 40-18 overall at the college level thanks in large part to his very successful run at Jackson State before landing the Colorado job.