Deion Sanders reveals what could tempt him to coach in NFL

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has consistently pushed back against rumors linking him to NFL jobs. He has, however, offered up one scenario in which he might be tempted to take one.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Wednesday, Sanders said he would only be tempted to leave Colorado for the NFL if he had the opportunity to coach both of his sons on the same team.

“The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons,” Sanders said. “I love Colorado. I love my Buffaloes. I love everything we’re building and everything we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado. I do. Immensely.”

This is not a no from Sanders, but it is a very narrow set of circumstances that may never come to pass. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first players off the board in April’s NFL Draft, even if scouts do have some concerns about him. Shilo Sanders’ future as more murky, as the young safety is not necessarily a guarantee to be selected. He should get a chance in the NFL, but whether he sticks is a different question entirely.

Even now, plenty of people still talk about Sanders possibly coaching in the NFL. He has consistently downplayed the possibility, even if he is leaving the door open a crack. At best, it seems to be an unlikely outcome.