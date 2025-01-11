Report: Tom Brady vouching for specific head coach candidate with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders may be zeroing in on one head coaching candidate already as they embark on a search to replace Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are “enamored” with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Johnson has emerged as the name to watch in Las Vegas, and the organization is even willing to wait as long as it needs to hire a head coach. That could work in Johnson’s favor if the Lions embark on a lengthy playoff run.

A big reason for the Raiders’ interest is the presence of minority owner Tom Brady. Rapoport adds that Brady “personally vouched” for Johnson to the Raiders, and connected with Johnson’s agent to implore Johnson to accept an initial interview. Johnson is still weighing his preferred opportunities, but is keeping an open mind regarding both the Raiders and other interested teams.

Johnson is one of the most attractive coaching candidates of the cycle, meaning he can be picky with his job preferences. The Raiders do appear to have piqued his interest, even though the closest thing they have to a long-term quarterback is the relatively unheralded Aidan O’Connell.

Brady clearly has a high opinion of Johnson, which certainly carries some weight. However, the organization appears ready to cast a fairly wide net as it searches for a new coach.