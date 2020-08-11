Report: Deion Sanders, NFL Network were unable to agree on pay

Deion Sanders is parting ways with the NFL Network, and a report says the two sides were unable to agree on pay.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that the two sides had a contract dispute. NFL Network reportedly wanted Sanders to take a pay cut after his contract recently expired. The amount of the proposed pay cut was not disclosed.

Sanders, 53, had been with NFL Network for over a decade. He previously left a job with CBS over a pay dispute.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has two football-playing sons — one at South Carolina and the other committed to Florida Atlantic. He has expressed interest in being a college football coach and has made a big promise in that regard.

Perhaps this is the first step towards Sanders embracing a new career direction.