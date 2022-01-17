DeMarcus Lawrence responds after getting hit by trash from Cowboys fans

Dallas Cowboys fans expressed their displeasure after Sunday’s playoff loss, and one of the players who was on the receiving end of it is responding.

Video went viral after the Cowboys’ disappointing Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers of the fans at AT&T Stadium throwing trash onto the field. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who wears No. 90, was hit by a piece of trash as he was coming off the field and deflected it away.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

While many believed that Cowboys fans were throwing trash at their own players, Lawrence set the record straight in his postgame press conference.

“That s— was aimed at the refs,” said Lawrence, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “It had nothing to do with me.”

Indeed, the officials made several controversial calls throughout the game that hurt the Cowboys. The very last play of the game also had a major brouhaha involving a referee.

Cowboys fans are definitely known for being pretty ruthless. But Lawrence does not think that they had any ill will towards their own players here.

Photo: Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports