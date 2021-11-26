 Skip to main content
Video: Concession worker, fan get into fight at Cowboys game

November 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

A concession worker fought a fan at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in a hard-fought game on Thanksgiving Day, but the real fighting apparently took place in the stadium concourse.

Tempers flared between two women in the concession area at AT&T Stadium, and one stadium worked jumped over the counter to take on a fan. You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but that was pretty ugly.

We’re used to seeing a different kind of enthusiasm from Cowboys fans. Perhaps frustrations simply boiled over as the team was losing for the third time in four games.

