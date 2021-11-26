Video: Concession worker, fan get into fight at Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in a hard-fought game on Thanksgiving Day, but the real fighting apparently took place in the stadium concourse.

Tempers flared between two women in the concession area at AT&T Stadium, and one stadium worked jumped over the counter to take on a fan. You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

A couple chicks throwin it down at the cowboys game tonight pic.twitter.com/TkMoxWu7ap — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 26, 2021

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but that was pretty ugly.

We’re used to seeing a different kind of enthusiasm from Cowboys fans. Perhaps frustrations simply boiled over as the team was losing for the third time in four games.