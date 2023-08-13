Cowboys fans have big complaint about DeMarcus Ware’s Hall of Fame display

DeMarcus Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past week, but Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling a bit slighted after seeing the legendary pass-rusher’s display in Canton.

A photo of Ware’s exhibit went viral on social media after fans noticed a surprising lack of Cowboys memorabilia in it. Ware’s Denver Broncos jersey features prominently, and there is plenty from his college career at Troy. The only evidence of his time with the Cowboys, however, is a game ball recognizing him as the franchise’s all-time sacks leader.

This feels wrong… @ProFootballHOF No Cowboys jersey or helmet?! pic.twitter.com/d3tX1jkv8R — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 12, 2023

Cowboys fans did not take kindly to this.

This is wrong. 2 years does not make a HOF career. https://t.co/RVRxTz04Wz — Fenton Crackshell (@MrF0_olish) August 12, 2023

Definitely should be something Cowboys in there, more than a game hall. Yea he won his ring in Denver but he had his HOF career in Dallas https://t.co/Kn14bKIW2X — Joe$ (@6ixsidejoey) August 12, 2023

Not having any Cowboys stuff in there should be a crime https://t.co/U7vcN6G6rF — Isaac Grant (@isaac_russell25) August 12, 2023

WOW NOT ONE PIECE OF COWBOYS GEAR C’MON https://t.co/m4JrP5sQsl — Jonathan Baker (@Jayb_1411) August 12, 2023

Ware spent the first nine seasons of his 12-year career with Dallas. All four of his All-Pro selections came with the Cowboys, as did 117 of his 138.5 career sacks. Obviously, most of his accomplishments came wearing a Dallas uniform. However, he won his lone Super Bowl title during his stint with the Broncos, which no doubt makes a big difference here.

Ware did closely associate himself with the Broncos, but he clearly does not bear any ill will toward the Cowboys. It is a bit surprising to see them represented so minimally, but he did win his biggest career hardware elsewhere.