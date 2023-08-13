 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 13, 2023

Cowboys fans have big complaint about DeMarcus Ware’s Hall of Fame display

August 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

DeMarcus Ware in a Hall of Fame jacket

DeMarcus Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past week, but Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling a bit slighted after seeing the legendary pass-rusher’s display in Canton.

A photo of Ware’s exhibit went viral on social media after fans noticed a surprising lack of Cowboys memorabilia in it. Ware’s Denver Broncos jersey features prominently, and there is plenty from his college career at Troy. The only evidence of his time with the Cowboys, however, is a game ball recognizing him as the franchise’s all-time sacks leader.

Cowboys fans did not take kindly to this.

Ware spent the first nine seasons of his 12-year career with Dallas. All four of his All-Pro selections came with the Cowboys, as did 117 of his 138.5 career sacks. Obviously, most of his accomplishments came wearing a Dallas uniform. However, he won his lone Super Bowl title during his stint with the Broncos, which no doubt makes a big difference here.

Ware did closely associate himself with the Broncos, but he clearly does not bear any ill will toward the Cowboys. It is a bit surprising to see them represented so minimally, but he did win his biggest career hardware elsewhere.

Article Tags

Cowboys fansDeMarcus Ware
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus