Demario Davis’ NFL-best streak could be in jeopardy

Demario Davis is in danger of seeing his NFL-best streak come to an end.

The New Orleans Saints linebacker became the latest player on the team to enter health and safety protocols on Friday. That puts Davis’ status for Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in major doubt.

Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune notes that Davis currently holds the NFL’s longest active ironman streak of consecutive games played by a non-specialist. Davis has played 158 straight games. The streak would obviously come to an end if Davis is not cleared in time to face the Dolphins.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was the previous holder of the NFL’s longest active ironman streak. His streak came to an end at 172 games when he missed Week 14 against the New York Jets, also due to COVID protocols. Duncan adds that Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has the third-longest active streak at 133 games. Jenkins just landed in protocols this week too.

Davis, a two-time All-Pro, is a star of the Saints defense as well as one of the NFL’s top linebackers. But now the Saints are looking thin on the defensive side of the ball, just a day after COVID decimated their offense as well.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports