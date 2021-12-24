 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints’ offense completely decimated ahead of Dolphins game

December 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Taysom Hill in a practice jersey

The New Orleans Saints’ offense is in rough shape ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

For starters, quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both in COVID protocol. That means rookie Ian Book will start.

It gets much worse from there for New Orleans.

Tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson both tested positive for COVID. They’re missing most of their best offensive tackles, as well as their starting left guard.

New Orleans is 7-7 and still in the playoff race. But given their situation ahead of Monday night’s game, pulling of a win might be pretty tough. They also still are waiting on head coach Sean Payton to be cleared after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID test.

Photo: May 23, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill (8) during organized team activities. Mandatory credit: Mark Hoffman/Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

