New Orleans Saints’ offense completely decimated ahead of Dolphins game

The New Orleans Saints’ offense is in rough shape ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

For starters, quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both in COVID protocol. That means rookie Ian Book will start.

It gets much worse from there for New Orleans.

Tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson both tested positive for COVID. They’re missing most of their best offensive tackles, as well as their starting left guard.

Saints places on COVID-19 report today

– QB Taysom Hill

– QB Trevor Siemian

– S Malcolm Jenkins

– S Jeff Heath

– DE Jalyn Holmes

– DT Christian Ringo

– G James Carpenter

– T Jordan Mills

– LB Kaden Elliss Players also placed on list this wk

– TE Juwan Johnson

– TE Adam Trautman — Geauxing, Geauxing, Gooner Podcast (@GGGoonerPod) December 23, 2021

….4) top WR (Thomas) and 1 of next 3 on depth chart (Harris) 5) top 3 QBs 6) Pro bowl placekicker 7) starting DE (Davenport) plus THREE top backup DEs (Turner, Kpassagnon, Holmes) 8) several DTs (I can't even keep track of them) 9) both starting safeties & 1 of 2 backups… — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) December 23, 2021

New Orleans is 7-7 and still in the playoff race. But given their situation ahead of Monday night’s game, pulling of a win might be pretty tough. They also still are waiting on head coach Sean Payton to be cleared after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID test.

