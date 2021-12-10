Demaryius Thomas has died – dead at age 33

The NFL mourned the loss of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died on Thursday at the age of 33. Rumors of Thomas’ death circulated online after a family member shared the news of Thomas’ death on Facebook.

TMZ Sports later confirmed the news of Thomas’ death. Police say Thomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. and that no foul play was suspected.

Ex-NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Police tell us they found DT deceased in his Roswell, GA home tonight. Early indications are it was a medical issue. No foul play suspected. Rest in peace. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 10, 2021

Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2010 out of Georgia Tech. He grew into one of the league’s top receivers by his third season in the NFL. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2014 and four overall during his career.

Thomas had 63 career touchdown catches and 9,763 receiving yards during his 10-year NFL career. He won one Super Bowl with the Broncos.