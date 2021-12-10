 Skip to main content
Demaryius Thomas has died – dead at age 33

December 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Demaryius Thomas meets with the media

The NFL mourned the loss of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died on Thursday at the age of 33. Rumors of Thomas’ death circulated online after a family member shared the news of Thomas’ death on Facebook.

TMZ Sports later confirmed the news of Thomas’ death. Police say Thomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. and that no foul play was suspected.

Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2010 out of Georgia Tech. He grew into one of the league’s top receivers by his third season in the NFL. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2014 and four overall during his career.

Thomas had 63 career touchdown catches and 9,763 receiving yards during his 10-year NFL career. He won one Super Bowl with the Broncos.

