Demaryius Thomas believed to have died from seizure

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas died unexpectedly on Thursday, and those close to him believe a seizure may have played a role in his death.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas and said she was extremely close with him, told The Associated Press early Friday morning that Thomas had been suffering from seizures over the past year. He may have had one while showering before he died.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

Police did not suspect foul play, and preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death was releated to a medical issue. Some of Thomas’ former teammates also indicated they were aware of the former wide receiver’s history with seizures.

Thomas, who was 33, was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2010 out of Georgia Tech. He grew into one of the league’s top receivers by his third season in the NFL. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2014 and four overall during his career.

Thomas had 63 career touchdown catches and 9,763 receiving yards during his 10-year NFL career. He won one Super Bowl with the Broncos. Many around the NFL reacted to the shocking news of his death.

Photo: Nov 6, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) points to the crowd before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports