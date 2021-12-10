NFL world reacts to death of Demaryius Thomas

The NFL world was stunned by the news of Demaryius Thomas’ sudden passing.

Thomas, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, died Thursday at the age of 33.

The sad news was met with heartbroken reactions from the football community. Many NFL stars expressed their grief on Twitter.

Life is so short… prayers up 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 10, 2021

Fly High DT 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 10, 2021

RIP DT 88 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 10, 2021

Wowwwwwwww 💔 ❤️‍🩹 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 10, 2021

RIP Bay Bay!!! Real Middle Ga legend!!! Rest up #DT #88. — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 10, 2021

RIP DT, I really can’t believe it 🕊🖤🙏🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 10, 2021

RIP DT 💔😔 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) December 10, 2021

Rest easy DT🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 10, 2021

RIP DT — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) December 10, 2021

OMG MAN. RIP DT 🙌🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 10, 2021

Several of Thomas’ former teammates shared their reactions as well.

RIP DT Love you bro . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

Rest easy my brother. Hurt. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

DT, my friend. 💔 RIP Thankful I got to hug you this summer. Speechless. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) December 10, 2021

This one hurts! DT you were big bro instantly!! Rest easy 88!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 10, 2021

Heartbroken! Love ya DT! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 10, 2021

Ain’t no way man. I’m heartbroken — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021

Thomas enjoyed a successful NFL career, mostly with the Denver Broncos. He made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in his ten years in the league. Thomas was also a member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2015. He will be remembered fondly by fans and those who knew him.

Photo: Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports