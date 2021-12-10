 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 9, 2021

NFL world reacts to death of Demaryius Thomas

December 9, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Demaryius Thomas looking on

The NFL world was stunned by the news of Demaryius Thomas’ sudden passing.

Thomas, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, died Thursday at the age of 33.

The sad news was met with heartbroken reactions from the football community. Many NFL stars expressed their grief on Twitter.

Several of Thomas’ former teammates shared their reactions as well.

Thomas enjoyed a successful NFL career, mostly with the Denver Broncos. He made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in his ten years in the league. Thomas was also a member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2015. He will be remembered fondly by fans and those who knew him.

Photo: Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus