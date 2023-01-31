DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach.

Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Ryans’ deal with the Texans comes fewer than 48 hours after his San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Ryans was the Niners’ defensive coordinator and could not become Houston’s new head coach until after San Francisco’s season ended.

Ryans seemed to be a favorite for both the Broncos and Texans jobs, but he ended up in Houston. Denver wound up making Sean Payton their head coach.

Ryans played in the NFL from 2006-2015 and made two Pro Bowls. The former linebacker was the No. 33 overall pick in 2006 by the Texans. He played with them until 2011.

The 38-year-old coached with the 49ers from 2017-2022. He served as their defensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired by the Texans to be their head coach.