Denzel Mims failing to make impression with Lions?

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Denzel Mims at a press conference

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears receiver Denzel Mims speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After flashing promise as a rookie, wide receiver Denzel Mims has seen his career go downhill. A move to the Detroit Lions does not seem to be helping.

Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Thursday that the Lions might need to add at the wide receiver position. When asked specifically about Mims, Campbell simply said he was “in the room.”

Mims flashed potential as a rookie in 2020 with 357 receiving yards, but failed to make any progress after that. His New York Jets career culminated in a vulgar blowup at a coach before he was traded to the Lions in the offsaeson.

Mims looked to have the opportunity to secure a role for himself with Detroit. It certainly sounds like he has failed to do so, at least so far.

