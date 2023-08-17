Denzel Mims failing to make impression with Lions?

After flashing promise as a rookie, wide receiver Denzel Mims has seen his career go downhill. A move to the Detroit Lions does not seem to be helping.

Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Thursday that the Lions might need to add at the wide receiver position. When asked specifically about Mims, Campbell simply said he was “in the room.”

Campbell says of Denzel Mims, "he's in the room" blankly. "Wish I could give you more." Said this immediately after talking about potentially needing to add a WR. Hard to not read between those lines… — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) August 17, 2023

Mims flashed potential as a rookie in 2020 with 357 receiving yards, but failed to make any progress after that. His New York Jets career culminated in a vulgar blowup at a coach before he was traded to the Lions in the offsaeson.

Mims looked to have the opportunity to secure a role for himself with Detroit. It certainly sounds like he has failed to do so, at least so far.