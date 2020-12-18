Derek Carr leaves Raiders game with groin injury

Derek Carr left Thursday night’s Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game due to a groin injury.

The Raiders had the ball at the Chargers two down 7-0 late in the first quarter. Carr scrambled on a third down play but started to pull up and hobble before going out of bounds.

Carr was holding his left groin area and immediately headed to the locker room.

Derek Carr went straight to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/nGcohvYu3A — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2020

Carr was listed as questionable to return because of his groin.

Not only did the Raiders lose their quarterback on the play, but they also only ended up with a field goal on the possession.

The only good news for the Raiders is they invested in Marcus Mariota as their backup, which gives them a better option than most teams have at second string. Nathan Peterman is behind Mariota on the depth chart.