Derek Carr has blunt message for Raiders after latest loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sounds a bit frustrated with some of his teammates after the team’s third consecutive loss on Sunday.

The Raiders were on the wrong side of a 32-13 blowout at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s struggling offense failed to score 20 points or more for the third consecutive week, and the team is now 5-5 after a 3-0 start.

Speaking to the media after the game, Carr had a pointed message that seemed to be directed at some of his teammates. The Raiders have a short week as they play in Dallas on Thanksgiving, and the quarterback suggested it could be a good thing because it wouldn’t leave time for too much relaxation.

“In a way, it hopefully will be good for our guys,” Carr said of the short week. “Either we go home and we go to work or we can be out on the strip and we go to late dinners and these kinds of things, or we can get back to work and try to get a win.”

It’s an interesting comment, and it could certainly imply that Carr thinks some teammates have been doing a bit too much of that in Las Vegas. It seems a bit specific and targeted to be a routine and meaningless remark.

The Raiders have faced a number of distractions throughout the season, some particularly shocking and troubling. Carr’s message seems to be that nobody should be contributing to any more avoidable issues.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports