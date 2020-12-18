Derek Carr groin injury timeline revealed

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks set to miss at least some time after the groin injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Carr’s groin injury is “significant” and comes with a 10-to-14 day timeline. Theoretically, that would rule him out of the team’s Dec. 26 game against the Miami Dolphins, but Carr is expected to try to somehow fight to play. More realistically, he probably won’t return before the Jan. 3 game against Denver.

It sounds like this is precisely what Jon Gruden feared. The Raiders’ playoff chances took a huge hit with their loss to the Chargers on Thursday. Losing Carr for even one game hurts even more.

Marcus Mariota, who threw for 226 yards and rushed for 88 more in relief of Carr on Thursday, will take charge of the quarterback position as long as Carr is out.