Jon Gruden provides update on Derek Carr following groin injury

Derek Carr went down on Thursday, and with him are the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff chances.

Carr injured his groin on a run near the goal line late in the first quarter of his team’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not return to the game.

After the Raiders lost to drop to 7-7, Jon Gruden provided an update on Carr’s status. He said the quarterback has a “significant” groin injury.

Gruden said he doesn't think Derek Carr suffered a torn groin, but called the injury "significant." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 18, 2020

Marcus Mariota replaced Carr and went 17/28 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He did a ton of damage on the ground with 88 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota is certainly good enough to keep the Raiders in games over the next two weeks if Carr misses the rest of the season. The Raiders host the Dolphins and finish the season at Denver in Week 17. Losing Carr hurts their playoff chances.