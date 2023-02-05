Derek Carr got advice from fellow QB about being traded

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is embarking on an uncertain future as he prepares to be traded for the first time in his career. As a result, he is getting some guidance from one quarterback who has dealt with a similar situation.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he had given Carr some advice on how to deal with his inevitable exit from Las Vegas. Goff, who was dealt by the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 season, said he made it clear to Carr that as difficult as things look now, there is a good chance that the move will be for the best.

“There’s definitely life on the other side. Often times a really great life,” Goff said Saturday, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We had a really good talk about it earlier this week. I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

It may be increasingly unlikely for Carr to actually be traded, but he will not be back with the Raiders regardless. He has never played for any other organization, so strong emotions are inevitable, but Goff is a perfect example of the possible upside. After being unwanted by the Rams and swapped for Matthew Stafford, Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns this season and was selected to the Pro Bowl.