Reporter shares likelihood that Raiders trade Derek Carr

Derek Carr will be changing teams before too long, but the question is will that be through a trade or in free agency. It sure sounds like that will take place in free agency.

The Las Vegas Raiders have until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut Carr before his contract becomes guaranteed. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter reported Friday that the chances the Raiders trade Carr are less than one percent. Mike Garafolo buttressed that point. He said a source told him the Raiders would have to throw Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller into a trade to make it a one percent chance.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders have not granted Derek Carr free rein to speak to other teams about a possible trade, which is keeping the odds of such a move happening very low. pic.twitter.com/5zLZgdIAVi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2023

The point is that Carr’s current contract is seen as undesirable and the Raiders would have to throw in some good receiving options to make someone take on his contract.

Carr has a no-trade clause, which complicates things.

In order for a trade to happen, the Raiders would have to agree with another team on trade terms. Then Carr would be allowed to speak with the team. He would have to then approve the trade and possibly work on an amended contract with his new team.

It would be so much easier for Carr to just wait until February 15, at which point the Raiders will almost certainly cut him. From there, he’ll be free to negotiate with teams.

