Derek Carr offers strong words about Henry Ruggs situation

Henry Ruggs is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he was responsible for a car crash that killed a young woman earlier this week, but Derek Carr has no intention of disowning his former teammate.

Carr was asked about the Ruggs situation during his media availability on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback expressed condolences for the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and also showed support for Ruggs. Carr said Ruggs “needs to be loved.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he’ll be there for now former teammate Henry Ruggs, if needed, following his fatal DUI crash. #vegas #raiders #raidernation 🎥 @raiders pic.twitter.com/x9b2g5jtle — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 3, 2021

Carr also revealed that he received a text message from Ruggs hours before the accident. The QB said Ruggs texted him and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow a video of his golf swing. Reports have indicated Ruggs was at a Top Golf in Las Vegas prior to the crash.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr says Henry Ruggs texted him and Hunter Renfrow the night of the accident asking for some golf tips. Carr then woke up in the morning to the news of the crash.pic.twitter.com/RHkSCnqKUH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2021

Some have criticized Carr for supporting Ruggs, but Carr was not trying to minimize what Ruggs did. He was simply showing that he has unconditional love for his teammates. If you remember, he delivered a similar message after Jon Gruden was forced to resign as head coach of the Raiders.

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Police say he was traveling 156 mph seconds before the crash. His blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. You can read more of the shocking details of the accident here.

