Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders

The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get a look at younger players like Jarrett Stidham, Carr’s response seemed to indicate that he and the Raiders are headed for a separation.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Carr requested and received permission to leave the team for the last two weeks, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction.

After being informed of his benching, Raiders QB Derek Carr has left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 28, 2022

The Carr situation is already a distraction for the Raiders, so this does not fly. McDaniels had also said Carr would be supportive and helpful to the other quarterbacks, and this does not really align with that either.

The reality is that Carr is likely on his way out, partly for financial reasons. The Raiders have to act quickly if they want to avoid some serious cap penalties relating to their quarterback, and this is almost certainly a prelude to that.

Carr has never hidden his desire to win with the Raiders, so this is probably a bitter pill for him to swallow. It is no wonder he would want to get away.