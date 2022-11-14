Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

“I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice, what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night,” Carr said. “And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. … I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

This was a rock bottom loss for the Raiders, who fell to 2-7 with Sunday’s loss. Making matters worse is the fact that the loss came to a Colts team that has been in chaos and was coached by an interim coach who was tweeting criticisms of the Raiders two weeks ago. That is about as embarrassing an outcome as you are going to get as a franchise, and it has people wondering if first-year coach Josh McDaniels will even be able to keep his job.

Carr sent some apparent subtle criticisms to his teammates last year, too. He clearly is not happy with some of his teammates, and the issue does not seem to be getting better, either.

On the flip side, expect this to revive memories of some unflattering reports about Carr that surfaced a few years back.