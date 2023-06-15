Derek Carr sends classy message to Raiders

Derek Carr’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders did not exactly end happily, but that did not stop him from sending a pretty classy message to his former team.

Carr on Thursday apologized to the Raiders for, according to him, not getting the best version of himself during the 2022 season. The quarterback admitted he felt like he let the team down because of how he felt during the season.

“They just didn’t get my best and that drove me crazy at the end of the year because I felt so spread out in so many different ways,” Carr said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “I just didn’t feel like myself and I feel bad for the (Raiders) coaches and players.”

Carr admitted that learning a new offense under Josh McDaniels, combined with some private off-field matters, contributed to his issues and impacted his focus. He certainly hinted at some bitterness toward the organization after the Raiders decided to move on from him at the end of last season, but seems to have mellowed in the months since.

Carr’s numbers were definitely down in 2022 as he threw for 3,522 yards, a modest total for him, to go with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Now with the New Orleans Saints, he will be looking forward to getting himself back to normal.