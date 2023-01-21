 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 21, 2023

Derek Carr sends cryptic tweet about ‘whole truth’ behind Raiders exit

January 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Derek Carr in a helmet

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent an intriguing tweet Saturday about how his time with the organization is ending.

While the Raiders have not explicitly said so, it is clear that Carr has played his last game with the organization, and the team will look to move him on in the offseason. On Saturday, the quarterback suggested that he had turned down a number of interview requests, but was choosing to “move on.” He did say, however, that it was difficult to resist the urge to tell the “whole truth” about what went down with the organization.

Carr makes it quite clear that he has some bad feelings toward the Raiders over how his time with the franchise is ending. That was already hinted at in his previous farewell statement, but it sounds like details are not forthcoming.

Reports have indicated that Carr lost the faith of the coaching staff early in the season, but the Raiders did not bench him until the final two weeks of the season. This probably just scratches the surface, and Carr has undoubtedly heard some other things that will leave him with animosity toward his soon-to-be former team.

Article Tags

Derek CarrLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus