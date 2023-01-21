Derek Carr sends cryptic tweet about ‘whole truth’ behind Raiders exit

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent an intriguing tweet Saturday about how his time with the organization is ending.

While the Raiders have not explicitly said so, it is clear that Carr has played his last game with the organization, and the team will look to move him on in the offseason. On Saturday, the quarterback suggested that he had turned down a number of interview requests, but was choosing to “move on.” He did say, however, that it was difficult to resist the urge to tell the “whole truth” about what went down with the organization.

Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best. 🙏🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 21, 2023

Carr makes it quite clear that he has some bad feelings toward the Raiders over how his time with the franchise is ending. That was already hinted at in his previous farewell statement, but it sounds like details are not forthcoming.

Reports have indicated that Carr lost the faith of the coaching staff early in the season, but the Raiders did not bench him until the final two weeks of the season. This probably just scratches the surface, and Carr has undoubtedly heard some other things that will leave him with animosity toward his soon-to-be former team.