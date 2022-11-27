Derek Carr had worst start to game imaginable

The 2022 season is not getting any easier for Derek Carr.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Carr had an all-time horrific start to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders took possession to open the contest … only for Carr to be intercepted by Quandre Diggs on the very first offensive play. Carr overthrew Davante Adams down the middle, and Diggs came away with the diving pick (returning it all the way to the Raiders’ 12-yard line).

First play of the game: Derek Carr goes to Adams and gets picked off by Quandre Diggs! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/A8N4JzL7a5 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

Two plays later, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III found the end zone with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Then on the Raiders’ next possession, Carr took a brutal hit to the ribcage from Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Carr was down in pain for an extended period, and eventually had to come out of the contest as his backup Jarrett Stidham entered.

Derek Carr injured after taking a huge hit completing a great pass to Hollins pic.twitter.com/Qi3BlJDW7t — McKay (@RaiderMcKay) November 27, 2022

To Carr’s credit, he only missed one offensive snap and returned later in the drive to hit Ameer Abdullah for an 18-yard touchdown pass. But it is tough to imagine Week 12 getting off to a worse start for the veteran quarterback, especially in what has already been an extremely challenging season.

Oh yeah, and Carr also got intercepted a second time in the first quarter by Diggs when his pass attempt to tight end Foster Moreau went off Moreau’s hands and into the awaiting arms of Diggs.

Though Las Vegas got a much-needed overtime victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, they are still just 3-7 on the season with their playoff hopes all but dashed. After one recent defeat, Carr was even crying during his postgame press conference.