Inspirational ex-NFL player Derrick Coleman lands job with NFC team

Derrick Coleman is back in the NFL, this time in a front office capacity.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Tuesday that the former fullback Coleman has landed a job with the Green Bay Packers. Coleman will serve as an assistant to player engagement for the Packers.

Now 32, Coleman was an inspirational story as a player. He lost his hearing at the age of 3 but went on to make the NFL as its first legally deaf offensive player. Coleman signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII with them in 2014. He later had stops with the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals (with plenty of feel-good moments along the way).

Coleman did have some legal troubles in his NFL career and has seemed to be laying low in recent years. But now Coleman has resurfaced in the front office of the Packers, a rival of his former team Seattle.