Report: Derrick Henry, Titans not expected to reach long-term deal

Derrick Henry is one of 14 NFL players who have been franchise tagged, and those players have until Wednesday to work out long-term agreements with their respective teams. For Henry and the Tennessee Titans, that is not expected to happen.

Henry is expected to play out the 2020 season under the franchise tag, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The star running back will make $10.27 million.

Titans and Derrick Henry are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday deadline for franchise players, per source. Henry is scheduled to make $10.27M this season and become a free agent in off-season. Any franchise deals by Wednesday will be an exception, not the rule. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020

Henry signed his franchise tender months ago, so there has been no indication that he will hold out if he doesn’t receive a long-term deal. With the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and the salary cap going forward, the majority of franchise tagged players are not expected to reach long-term agreements with their teams.

Henry’s 303 rushing attempts, 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns were all NFL bests last season. The Titans used their third-round pick on running back Darrynton Evans this year, and they have hinted that Henry could see a reduced workload.

While Titans fans would like to see their team lock Henry up long-term, he is far from the most important player who could be playing under the franchise tag in 2020.