Derrick Henry could return earlier than expected?

The Tennessee Titans may be getting their team bulldozer back sooner than they had originally thought.

ESPN’s Diana Russini appeared this week on 104.5 The Zone’s “The Buck Reising Show” and revealed that there is optimism within the Titans about Henry’s progress.

“There’s optimism that he could be back in January,” said Russini. “I would definitely say that ‘optimistic attitude’ is the way to describe it … I think this organization feels that [Henry’s return is] going to be on the early side of it rather than later.”

Henry, who led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns the past two seasons, has been out since Week 8 after fracturing his right foot. There were initially some worst-case-scenario fears with Henry’s injury, but Russini’s timeline suggests that the Pro Bowler could foreseeably be back in time for the Titans’ final regular season game on Jan. 9.

Tennessee has weathered other multi-week absences from skill players such as AJ Brown, Julio Jones, and Jeremy McNichols. But they are still leading their division at 8-4, one game behind the New England Patriots for the best record in the AFC. Henry’s return would obviously be a big boon to the Titans’ playoff aspirations.

Photo: Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, runs against the New York Jets, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Nfl Week 4 Jets V Titans Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK