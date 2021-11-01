Report: Derrick Henry could be out for season with foot injury

The Tennessee Titans came away with a thrilling overtime win against the Indianpolis Colts on Sunday, but the victory may have come with a massive price tag.

Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury during Tennessee’s 34-31 win. There was hope that it was minor after he returned to the game, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that it could be season-ending.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Henry left the game in the first quarter and was spotted on the sideline with his right cleat off. He appeared to be testing his foot to see how much weight he could put on it. Titans fans had plenty of reason for optimism when the star running back returned to the game, but apparently the injury could be a lot more serious than it appeared.

While running backs are typically quite replaceable in the NFL, that is not true for Henry. The former NFL star leads all rushers by a wide margin with 937 yards on the season. He’s the focal point of the Titans’ offense, and there are several incredible stats that show just how dominant he has been.

The Titans improved to 6-2 with their win over Indy, but Henry’s injury will be a tough one to overcome.