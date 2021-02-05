Derrick Henry has great take on Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Deshaun Watson is seeking a trade from the Houston Texans, and the star quarterback will almost certainly be leaving the AFC South if the team fulfills his wish. Like many others within the division, Derrick Henry is crossing his fingers.

Henry was asked about the Watson trade talk during an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Friday. He had a great response.

"If he left Houston, we'd definitely appreciate it…" @KingHenry_2 on the Deshaun Watson trade rumors on @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2021

That sentiment is likely shared by almost all members of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Texans finished 4-12 this season and were not a real threat, the AFC South would certainly be weaker without Watson.

The Texans are reportedly telling teams they are unwilling to trade Watson, but that could be a negotiating tactic. Watson recently made a big change to his social media profiles that seemingly confirms he wants out. We can’t imagine that changing.