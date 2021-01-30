Deshaun Watson removes all references to Texans from social media

Deshaun Watson continues to show just how eager he is to move on from the Houston Texans, this time through his social media profile.

On Saturday morning, Watson changed his default picture on his social media profiles from one of him on the field in his Texans gear to a basic off-field photo without it. To leave no doubt about whether it was coincidental, Watson also removed all references to the Texans from his profile. His Instagram description simply said “athlete.”

Deshaun Watson updated his social media profiles from Texans photo to simply 'athlete' Watson has requested trade and is dug into stance of not wanting to play for team again. Texans steadfast they don't want to trade him. Staredown continues pic.twitter.com/n38BaZIYHN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2021

Changing up social media is a popular way for players to register their unhappiness with their current team. It’s subtle, but once someone notices it, the message becomes quite clear.

In fact, this might be the clearest public signal we’ve yet seen regarding how Watson is feeling. Much of what we’ve heard about his frustration toward the Texans has come from sourced reporting, though we’ve also gotten the occasional cryptic tweet. There’s little doubt that Watson is unhappy, and he’s starting to show that more and more publicly.

The Texans have been steadfast about not wanting to move Watson. Unfortunately for them, their star quarterback appears determined to force their hand.